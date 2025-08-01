'Dhadak 2' review: Siddhant-Triptii's film struggles, then soars

Dhadak 2, directed by Shazia Iqbal and backed by Dharma Productions , is a remake of the Tamil film Pariyerum Perumal. Billed as a spiritual successor to Dhadak, itself a remake of Sairat, Dhadak 2 is headlined by Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri . It addresses numerous issues, has a lot to say, and features some hard-hitting, impactful scenes, but it's not a completely smooth ride.

Plot Tells the story of a fierce couple Set in Bhopal, the film takes on caste-based inequality through the story of Neelesh Ahirwar (Chaturvedi) and Vidhi Bhardwaj (Dimri). They meet in law college and fall in love, but their path is prickled by thorns. Since Neelesh belongs to a lower-caste, Vidhi's family opposes their union strongly and even tries to kill him. Can the two fight for themselves before it's too late?

#1 Its preachiness drowns it at times Dhadak 2 becomes too preachy at times, and it feels an enormous need to underline every metaphor, theme, and dialogue. Nothing can simply exist—it must be highlighted over and over again because what if you can't fathom the message? Its predictable, convenient, and done-to-death climax sequence, too, goes against the movie's ambition and overall design.

#2 Tonal inconsistency is another major problem Dhadak 2 wants to address everything, but it doesn't know how to. Every impressive scene is followed by a weak, forgettable one, and though the director's intent is palpable, it doesn't translate on-screen smoothly. The tonal disparity is a major problem, and the movie struggles each time it tries to include a humorous scene or two. Completely unnecessary.

#3 A shorter runtime would have helped it a lot At 146 minutes, Dhadak 2 is too long and lacks enough meat to justify this runtime. Almost all of the first half is spent establishing the romance between Vidhi and Neelesh, and the film could have worked better with a better pace and a crisp runtime. Additionally, several scenes are diluted and come across as heavily muted, undercutting the overall impact.

#4 Gets a lot better in the second half Finally, the film soars in the second half, trying to undo the problems that plagued it pre-intermission. All the scenes featuring caste-based violence against Neelesh are executed well, and Chaturvedi gets the opportunity to shine in these sequences. Iqbal also makes good use of Vipin Sharma's talent, who plays Neelesh's father. He is brutally assaulted in public, and Sharma makes you weep for him.

#5 It doesn't deviate from its messaging A continuous fight against injustice and fascism is the central theme of the movie; it is an idea that resonates in nearly every frame. Saurabh Sachdeva, as a self-proclaimed protector of caste and someone who prides himself on "samaaj ki safai," does justice to his role and is immensely watchable. However, his character meets an abrupt end, and needed more depth.

#6 Every actor impresses with their performance With a fine ensemble (Sachdeva, Zakir Hussain, Sharma), Dhadak 2 is also one of the rare movies that knows the worth of a well-rounded ensemble and doesn't just obsess over the leads. It is intelligent, progressive, and well-acted, and a reflection (though imperfect) of what India is and what it could have been. Plus, Dhadak 2 is at its best during dramatic, confrontational scenes.