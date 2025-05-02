'Black, White & Gray' review: Impressive performances, but undercooked narrative
What's the story
SonyLIV's Black, White & Gray is headlined by an ensemble cast bursting with promise and talent.
Mayur More, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Palak Jaiswal, Deven Bhojani, Anant Jog, and Kamlesh Sawant lead this suspenseful drama.
Directed by Pushkar Sunil Mahabal, the series boasts an intriguing and relevant premise, but the undercooked and needlessly dragged execution saps it of all energy.
Story
A relationship gone dangerously wrong
The pseudo-documentary follows a journalist named Daniel Gray who's covering the shocking case of an influential woman's murder.
The accused, her boyfriend, belonged to a lower economic class, so tensions run high.
Gray eventually interviews him and several others central to the case.
Is the accused really guilty? Or is there more than what meets the eye here?
#1
What works: It easily draws you into its world
Black, White & Gray starts well, and the documentary style is an excellent choice because it fits the grim and dreary storyline.
In some sequences, the series reminded me of the sense of urgency and tension found in acclaimed Bollywood thrillers such as NH10, Talaash, and Andhadhun.
Moreover, unsurprisingly, the multi-hyphenate Dhulia is perfect in his brief yet impactful role.
#2
More delivers a standout performance
More excellently shoulders the entire series and undergoes a gamut of emotions from the first episode to the last.
He is extremely effective as a young man who exists at the fringes of society, crushed by life, and torn apart due to media trials and a rotten system.
His character develops as the show progresses, and More's performance uplifts the series.
#3
Negatives: Narrative takes too long to reach a point
Despite these merits, it is tough to root for Black, White & Gray consistently because it is a needlessly long-drawn-out affair.
The six episodes should have been taut, but unfortunately, in several places, the storyline is confusing, all over the place, and extremely dragged.
There are awkward tonal shifts, and each time a (jarring) romantic sequence pops up, it completely drowns the show.
#4
Several actors find themselves completely wasted
BWG has a solid cast, but it doesn't completely know what to do with them.
Since the focus is mostly on Jaiswal and More, other experienced and polished actors such as Jog, Bhojani, and Sawant don't get enough scenes to demonstrate their craft.
Additionally, the presence of several unnecessary supporting characters does nothing but prolong and damage the narrative.
#5
The portrayal of media is overdone and laughable
Media trials are an essential part of BWG, and while the portrayal of media initially feels organic, it soon turns extremely over-the-top and caricaturish.
We have had enough of Arnab Goswami's exaggerated parodies on-screen, and Black, White & Gray sadly also ventures into this exhausting, worn-out domain.
Surely there must be better, inventive ways to portray the fourth pillar of democracy.
Verdict
Certainly watchable, but could have been better
Black, White & Gray slowly peels the layers off the characters and asks you: Everyone has their own version of the truth. Who will you trust?
Its social commentary—about honor killing, female "purity," and the chasm between the rich and the poor—is also strong and potent.
But alas, it is marred by its predictability and its tendency to drag endlessly.
2.5/5 stars.