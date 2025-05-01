What's the story

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn recently put an end to the rumors that he was the first Bollywood star to own a private jet.

Speaking on an episode of BookMyShow Unscripted on YouTube, he clarified that while he had planned to buy one and had even secured a deal, it didn't materialize.

"No, not at all. I was planning to buy it and had secured one deal too. But it didn't go through. So, it is not true," said the actor.