Ajay Devgn finally reveals truth about owning a private jet
What's the story
Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn recently put an end to the rumors that he was the first Bollywood star to own a private jet.
Speaking on an episode of BookMyShow Unscripted on YouTube, he clarified that while he had planned to buy one and had even secured a deal, it didn't materialize.
"No, not at all. I was planning to buy it and had secured one deal too. But it didn't go through. So, it is not true," said the actor.
Other rumors
Devgn also dismissed other rumors during the interview
Devgn, who is popularly known for his contribution to the Singham franchise, also debunked other rumors in the interview.
When asked about the rumor that Kabir Singh was offered to him first instead of Shahid Kapoor, he curtly responded, "No."
The host also mentioned that Devgn doesn't like giving interviews. To this, he said, "Yeh rumor nai hai (this is not a rumor). Because I am an introvert. I believe that my work will speak for itself."
Latest release
Devgn's film 'Raid 2' was released today
Devgn's latest film, Raid 2, was released on Thursday.
The crime thriller, directed by Raj Kumar Gupta and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, and Abhishek Pathak, is a sequel to the 2018 hit Raid.
In the film, Devgn reprises his role as IRS officer Amay Patnaik. The film also stars Riteish Deshmukh as the main antagonist and Vaani Kapoor as Devgn's wife, replacing Ileana D'Cruz.