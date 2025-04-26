'Dealt with pain, anxiety': Babil says industry 'broke' him
What's the story
Babil Khan, the 26-year-old son of late actor Irrfan Khan, was recently seen in the ZEE5 film Logout.
He has earlier been a part of The Railyway Men and Qala, among other projects.
In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, he opened up about the challenges of showbiz and said that the industry "broke" him.
Industry experience
'Dealt with a lot of pain...'
Khan said, "I came in the industry with my heart and arms open, but it really broke me as a person. It hurt me a lot. I dealt with a lot of pain and anxiety."
"[However], I wouldn't trade that for anything because it gave me the perspective to look at other things in the world. It made me look at the things I was passionate for as a child."
He added that such challenges help one "evolve."
Perspective change
Khan's shift in perspective and industry struggles
Khan further elaborated on his perspective shift by saying, "Everyday my truth will change, it will evolve and become something else."
"You aren't going to be the same person you were four years ago."
"Four years from now, I will probably not be the same, I'll be something else, and I don't know what I'll be. But that's the point, not knowing where you're going but just going to try."
Father's biopic
Will Khan ever star in his father's biopic?
In another recent interview with Wion, Khan revealed whether he would ever star in his father's biopic.
He said, "I would actually, and it would be an honor, but the thought is too scary for me right now."
"My dada was someone who lived in that darkness he had been talking about at the age of 26."
On the work front, Khan next has the Indian-American film Yakshi in the pipeline.