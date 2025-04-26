Marvel's 'Thunderbolts*' advance booking now open in India
What's the story
The much-anticipated Marvel film Thunderbolts* is up for advance booking in India, the makers announced on Saturday.
The movie, directed by Jake Schreier, will premiere on May 1 in India and on May 2 in the United States.
It has an ensemble cast including Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, Geraldine Viswanathan, David Harbour, and Wyatt Russell among others.
The film will be released in various formats, including IMAX, Dolby Cinema, RealD 3D, ScreenX, and 4DX.
New beginnings
'Thunderbolts*' to mark a new era in Marvel Cinematic Universe
The upcoming film has been touted as a new beginning in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). It promises fresh alliances and groundbreaking, intriguing twists.
The screenplay has been penned by Eric Pearson, Joanna Calo, and Lee Sung Jin.
The score was composed by Son Lux, best known for Everything Everywhere All at Once.
Production insights
Filming locations and cinematography details
The shooting happened across locations like Atlanta, Utah, and Kuala Lumpur.
The cinematography was done by Andrew Droz Palermo, while Angela Catanzaro and Harry Yoon edited the film.
The director told GamesRadar+ that the team tried to "start fresh" with all the beloved characters.
The movie will be released in various languages in India, including Hindi, English, Tamil, and Telugu, making it accessible to a wider audience.