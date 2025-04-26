What's the story

The much-anticipated Marvel film Thunderbolts* is up for advance booking in India, the makers announced on Saturday.

The movie, directed by Jake Schreier, will premiere on May 1 in India and on May 2 in the United States.

It has an ensemble cast including Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, Geraldine Viswanathan, David Harbour, and Wyatt Russell among others.

The film will be released in various formats, including IMAX, Dolby Cinema, RealD 3D, ScreenX, and 4DX.