Warner Bros. Pictures's co-chairmen/CEOs, Mike De Luca and Pam Abdy, have confirmed several exciting sequels and revivals.

The list includes a third Beetlejuice film, a second Minecraft movie, and a new The Matrix film written by Drew Goddard.

Other projects include a new Gollum film, several adaptations of Dr. Seuss's works, and sequels to classics like Practical Magic, Gremlins, and The Goonies.

"The ink might not be dry on the deals yet, but imminently," they recently told Deadline.