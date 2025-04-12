'Beetlejuice 3,' 'Minecraft 2,' 'Matrix': Warner Bros. plans multiple biggies
What's the story
Warner Bros. Pictures's co-chairmen/CEOs, Mike De Luca and Pam Abdy, have confirmed several exciting sequels and revivals.
The list includes a third Beetlejuice film, a second Minecraft movie, and a new The Matrix film written by Drew Goddard.
Other projects include a new Gollum film, several adaptations of Dr. Seuss's works, and sequels to classics like Practical Magic, Gremlins, and The Goonies.
"The ink might not be dry on the deals yet, but imminently," they recently told Deadline.
Revamp
Warner Bros. plans to revamp 'The Bodyguard'
Among the big announcements, De Luca and Abdy also announced plans to reinvent The Bodyguard.
The movie will be directed by Sam Wrench, who directed Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour concert film, and written by Juror No. 2 writer Jonathan A. Abrams.
1992's original Bodyguard, directed by Mick Jackson and written by Lawrence Kasdan, starred Kevin Costner and Whitney Houston, with its soundtrack becoming the best-selling of all time.
Rent it on Amazon Prime Video.
Video game adaptations
Warner Bros. capitalizes on successful video game adaptations
The announcement of these new projects comes on the heels of A Minecraft Movie's recent successful debut, which grossed $313 million worldwide.
This success has prompted Hollywood to invest heavily in video game adaptations, with upcoming titles including Super Mario Bros. 2, Sonic 4, and Mortal Kombat 2.
This trend marks a significant shift for studios, who are now viewing video game adaptations as a lucrative opportunity with limitless potential.