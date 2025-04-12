Akshay's fan? You can watch 'Kesari 2' days before release
What's the story
Fans of Bollywood star Akshay Kumar have a unique opportunity to watch his upcoming film, Kesari: Chapter 2, before it releases on April 18.
The film's producers are holding special pre-release screenings of the film in five cities: Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, and Chandigarh.
To attend these exclusive screenings, fans will have to register starting Monday, April 14, the makers announced on Saturday.
BE THE FIRST TO UNFOLD THE TRUTH!— Dharma Productions (@DharmaMovies) April 12, 2025
Fan-first exclusive screenings for Kesari Chapter 2 are coming to YOUR city!
Registrations open on 14th April on @lifeindistrict!
In cinemas 18th April, worldwide. pic.twitter.com/hegnr7gahF
Film details
'Kesari 2' explores the Jallianwala Bagh massacre
The first Kesari film, which was released in 2019, focused on the Battle of Saragarhi.
The sequel, Kesari: Chapter 2, turns its attention to the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.
At the film's trailer launch, Kumar recently opened up about how close the story is to him, saying his father was born near Jallianwala Bagh and his grandfather had "seen all this."
He said, "This is very personal and very important."
Film insights
More about the cast ensemble and Kumar's upcoming projects
The film stars R. Madhavan and Ananya Panday in pivotal roles with Kumar, while Amit Sial and Regina Cassandra play supporting roles.
It is directed by Karan Singh Tyagi and bankrolled by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.
After Kesari 2, Kumar also has Jolly LLB 3, Welcome to the Jungle, and Hera Pheri 3 in the pipeline.