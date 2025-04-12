What's the story

Fans of Bollywood star Akshay Kumar have a unique opportunity to watch his upcoming film, Kesari: Chapter 2, before it releases on April 18.

The film's producers are holding special pre-release screenings of the film in five cities: Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, and Chandigarh.

To attend these exclusive screenings, fans will have to register starting Monday, April 14, the makers announced on Saturday.