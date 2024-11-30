Summarize Simplifying... In short Bollywood's 2025 lineup is packed with star-studded releases.

Bollywood calendar 2025: All confirmed releases

By Tanvi Gupta 02:00 am Nov 30, 202402:00 am

What's the story With 2024 coming to an end, film enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting the incredible lineup of Bollywood movies in 2025. From Akshay Kumar to Alia Bhatt, next year is jam-packed with a variety of genres and star-studded films. Among the major films on the list are Sky Force, Chhaava, Sikandar, Housefull 5, and Alpha. Here's a detailed look at the confirmed release dates for upcoming Bollywood films in 2025.

Early releases

A glance at January releases

The year will start with the release of Shahid Kapoor starrer Deva. Set for a January 31 release, Deva is directed by Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews, who is making his Bollywood debut. It will be followed by Sky Force—a war film based on India's retaliatory attack on the Sargodha airbase of Pakistan in the Indo-Pakistan air war of 1965. It stars Kumar, Nimrat Kaur, Sara Ali Khan, and Veer Pahariya and will be released on January 24.

Mid-year releases

'Chhaava' to 'Sikandar': February and March movies

In February, audiences can look forward to Chhaava—starring Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna. Originally scheduled for a December 6 release, it has been pushed to avoid a box office clash with Pushpa 2. It'll now be released on February 14. This will be followed by Ajay Devgn's Raid 2 on February 21. March will witness the release of the C Sankaran Nair film with Kumar and R Madhavan. Salman Khan's Sikandar is also scheduled for an Eid Al-Fitr 2025 release.

Spring releases

April to June 2025: Multiple options to choose from

Next up will be Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, a film reuniting Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan, on April 18. May 1 will see De De Pyaar De 2 with Devgn, Madhavan, and Rakul Preet Singh. Meanwhile, June promises laughter with Housefull 5's multi-starrer comedy with Kumar in the lead. It releases on June 6.

Late-year releases

August to December 2025: Major big-budget films!

The latter half of the year will witness Hrithik Roshan's action-packed War 2 with Kiara Advani on August 14, clashing with The Delhi Files with Anupam Kher and Mithun Chakraborty. It will release on August 15. September 5 promises action with Baaghi 4—the fourth installment of Tiger Shroff's film series. October brings Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, a Varun-David Dhawan collaboration. The year will end with Alpha, YRF's first-ever female-led spy film with Bhatt and Sharvari releasing on Christmas.