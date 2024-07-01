Virat Kohli's World Cup victory post sets new Instagram record
Cricket superstar Virat Kohli's Instagram post celebrating India's T20 World Cup win has officially become the most-liked picture in India, garnering over 18M likes. The record-breaking post features the Indian men's cricket team hoisting the trophy. This achievement surpassed Bollywood celebrities Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding photo, which previously held the record with over 16M likes.
Kohli's emotional message marked his T20I retirement
Kohli shared the victorious images on social media shortly after the World Cup win. His post was filled with gratitude and joy, stating, "This day couldn't have been any better. God is awesome, and I'm so grateful. We finally pulled it off!" Notably, this post also marked his retirement from the T20 format of international cricket.
Previous record holders: Bollywood's power couple
Before Kohli's post, the title for the most-liked Instagram post in India was held by Malhotra and Advani for a year. Their wedding announcement on February 7, 2023, attracted widespread attention and amassed over 16M likes. Prior to them, another actor couple, Alia Bhatt's wedding photo with Ranbir Kapoor held the record with 13.19M likes.