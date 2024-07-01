In brief Simplifying... In brief Virat Kohli's Instagram post celebrating his World Cup win and T20 retirement has set a new record for the most-liked post in India.

Virat Kohli's Instagram post breaks record

Virat Kohli's World Cup victory post sets new Instagram record

By Shreya Mukherjee 02:26 pm Jul 01, 202402:26 pm

What's the story Cricket superstar Virat Kohli's Instagram post celebrating India's T20 World Cup win has officially become the most-liked picture in India, garnering over 18M likes. The record-breaking post features the Indian men's cricket team hoisting the trophy. This achievement surpassed Bollywood celebrities Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding photo, which previously held the record with over 16M likes.

Farewell post

Kohli's emotional message marked his T20I retirement

Kohli shared the victorious images on social media shortly after the World Cup win. His post was filled with gratitude and joy, stating, "This day couldn't have been any better. God is awesome, and I'm so grateful. We finally pulled it off!" Notably, this post also marked his retirement from the T20 format of international cricket.

Instagram history

Previous record holders: Bollywood's power couple

Before Kohli's post, the title for the most-liked Instagram post in India was held by Malhotra and Advani for a year. Their wedding announcement on February 7, 2023, attracted widespread attention and amassed over 16M likes. Prior to them, another actor couple, Alia Bhatt's wedding photo with Ranbir Kapoor held the record with 13.19M likes.