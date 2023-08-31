Hrithik Roshan-Jr. NTR's 'War 2' release date out: Report

Written by Aikantik Bag August 31, 2023 | 06:36 pm 2 min read

'War 2' is slated to release in 2025

YRF Spy Universe is one of the most sought-after intellectual properties in India. With the humongous success of Pathaan, makers are focussing on making it a bigger universe. War 2 starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR has been in the buzz for a long time and now it seems that Yash Raj Films has a new update. Reports are rife that the makers have locked the potential release date of the film. Let's check it out!

Potential release date of the actioner

A source close to the development spoke to Bollywood Hungama and revealed, "YRF have tasted success on this date and are now considering a Republic Day 2025 release for War 2." The source also emphasized that this is a tentative date and chances are high that the release date might be pushed to mid-2025, too. Fans are excited for a mega face-off between Roshan and NTR.

Big plans for YRF Spy Universe

War 2 is unique in many ways as it will be helmed by Ayan Mukherji. The director comes from a different sensibility, hence this will be an interesting combination. Reports are also rife that Kiara Advani has been roped in for the film. YRF Spy Universe has Salman Khan's Tiger 3 scheduled to release in November 2023. It also has Tiger Vs Pathaan and Alia Bhatt's spy thriller in the pipeline.

