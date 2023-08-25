Alia Bhatt chooses YRF Spy Universe over 'Ramayana'? Report reveals

Written by Aikantik Bag August 25, 2023 | 03:34 pm 2 min read

Alia Bhatt's spy thriller to go on floors in May 2024

Alia Bhatt is one of the biggest stars of the current generation in Bollywood. Reports are rife that Bhatt exited Nitesh Tiwari's magnum opus Ramayana citing date issues. Now, a new report suggests that Bhatt will be undergoing a three-month-long preparation for YRF Spy Universe's spy thriller. It is slated to go on floors in May 2024. The film will feature Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh as fierce female spies.

The duo to undergo physical transformation

A source close to the development spoke to Pinkvilla and said, "Alia and Sharvari will undergo a rigorous three-month preparation regimen for their action sequences. This will include training in mixed martial arts. The film will be made on a huge scale and requires both actresses to be in prime physical condition." The filming will take place in exquisite locations in India and abroad.

Upcoming films of the duo

This action-packed film will join the ranks of successful franchise entries like Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, and Pathaan. Currently in the developmental stage, the film will enter pre-production by the end of this year. Before joining the YRF spy project, Bhatt is expected to complete Vasan Bala's prison break film with Dharma Productions and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Baiju Bawra. Wagh is presently shooting with John Abraham for Nikkhil Advani's Vedaa.

