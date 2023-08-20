Sunny Deol's 'Border 2' not happening? Latest reports rubbish rumors

Written by Isha Sharma August 20, 2023 | 03:12 pm 3 min read

There is uncertainty about 'Border 2', with conflicting reports emerging from all sides

On Saturday, an exclusive report by Pinkvilla stated that after the humongous success of Gadar 2, Sunny Deol is gearing up to sign another action-heavy drama, Border 2, a sequel to JP Dutta's Border (1997). However, now, Dutta has reportedly dismissed the rumors. Moreover, a source told Koimoi that no such discussion has happened, and Dutta and Deol haven't even met for several years.

Why does this story matter?

Pinkvilla's report stated, "Being a heavy-on action film, the team will be casting actors from the younger generation rather than bringing together the entire troop of Border. Deol will probably be the only actor from Border, who will be a part of Border 2." It claimed the film will be formally announced in a fortnight, with Dutta and his daughter-producer Nidhi Dutta producing it.

Source refutes basis of claims

A source close to Dutta told Koimoi, "How and where does this come from?" "Border happened 26 years ago. Before that, Sunny was directed by JP in Yateem and Kshatriya. After Border, JP and Sunny haven't worked together." "JP offered LOC Kargil to Sunny. But the actor turned it down. Let alone do a film together, JP and Sunny have not met for years."

Deol says he'll 'announce something special soon'

Meanwhile, Deol posted a cryptic note on Instagram Stories. It said, "Some news has been circulating of me signing a few films... Currently, I am only concentrating on Gadar 2 and receiving all your love." "I have not signed any film and would be announcing something special soon at the right time. Till then, keep showering your love on Tara Singh and Gadar 2."

Refresher: What was 'Border' about?

A multistarrer and a blockbuster, Border featured Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Akshaye Khanna, Raakhee, Puneet Issar, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Hemant Choudhary, and Sudesh Berry, among others. Its storyline was based on the real events that transpired during the Battle of Longewala in 1971. Sandese Aate Hai, sung by Roop Kumar Rathod and Sonu Nigam, further helped spread the film's popularity, making it immortal.

Box office: Meanwhile, there's no stopping 'Gadar 2'

Anil Sharma's Gadar 2 has been smashing records left, right, and center ever since its arrival on August 11. The story follows Deol's character Tara's daring journey across the border to rescue his son (Sharma's son Utkarsh Sharma) from the clutches of the Pakistan Army. Reportedly, its domestic box office collection currently stands at an impressive Rs. 336.2cr. It co-stars Ameesha Patel as Sakeena.

