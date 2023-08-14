Bollywood courtroom dramas you shouldn't miss

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale August 14, 2023 | 12:05 am 2 min read

Apart from 'OMG 2', here are some other interesting courtroom dramas that you should watch

Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, and Yami Gautam Dhar starrer OMG 2 opened to positive reviews on Friday, enjoying a double-digit start at the box office. The film featured Gautam Dhar as a lawyer, with many of its scenes shot inside a court. If you liked OMG 2, there here are many more Bollywood courtroom dramas that you should watch. Here are five such films.

'Jolly LLB' franchise (2013, 2017)

The first Jolly LLB film, which was released in 2013, featured Arshad Warsi, Saurabh Shukla, and Boman Irani in the lead. It was followed by the second installment, Jolly LLB 2 (2017), led by Kumar and Annu Kapoor; Shukla reprised his character. Both films make for an entertaining watch. Reportedly, the third part of the franchise will return soon with Warsi, Kumar, and Shukla.

'Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai' (2023)

Filmmaker Apoorv Singh Karki's latest release, Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai featured Manoj Bajpayee in the lead role. It is based on the sexual abuse case involving self-styled godman Asaram Bapu. Bajpayee essayed the role of Advocate PC Solanki. The film was initially released on the OTT platform ZEE5. Later, looking at the response from the audience, it was re-released in select theaters.

'Pink' (2016)

Undoubtedly one of the best Bollywood courtroom dramas of the present times, Pink is directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury. The 2016 film was led by Amitabh Bachchan alongside Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Andrea Tariang, Angad Bedi, and Vijay Varma, among others. The critically acclaimed film garnered popularity, especially for Bachchan's monologue on "No, means no."

'Damini' (1993)

Starring Meenakshi Seshadri as the titular character, Damini also featured Sunny Deol, Rishi Kapoor, and Amrish Puri. The iconic movie, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, revolved around the gangrape of a househelp. It is listed as one of the best women-centric movies in the history of Bollywood. Released in 1993, the film also had a guest appearance by Aamir Khan.

