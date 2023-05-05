Entertainment

SRK's 'Jawan' finalizes release: Multiple Bollywood biggies shuffle premiere dates

SRK's 'Jawan' finalizes release: Multiple Bollywood biggies shuffle premiere dates

Written by Aikantik Bag May 05, 2023, 04:13 pm 2 min read

'Jawan' has been postponed to August 25

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan delivered the biggest blockbuster of his career with Pathaan. And now, his upcoming film Jawan is in the buzz, as the makers postponed it to August 25 to work on its VFX. With this news, a lot of reshuffling is taking place in Bollywood, with many films being shifted to other dates to ensure box office success.

Ajay Devgn, Vicky Kaushal-led films saw changes

Laxman Utekar's romcom, tentatively titled Luka Chuppi 2 starring Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan is now set for June 2 release. Whereas, Ajay Devgn's Maidaan is set for September 7 or 8 release. Ayushmann Khurrana's Dream Girl 2 has already gone through many postponements and was slated for August 25. Now, the makers will look for another date.

Ammy Virk and Akshay Kumar might look for other dates

Kaushal, Tripti Dimri, and Ammy Virk's film Raula was eyeing an August 25 release but it seems that Karan Johar's Dharma Productions will look for another release date. Akshay Kumar and Radhika Madan's Start Up was eyeing the September first week slot but they will also look for another date to ensure that they do not get crushed between Jawan and Maidaan.

Films that are not changing their release dates

Excel Entertainment's Fukrey 3 is slated for September 7 release and it might change its date, too. Some films like Adipurush, Leo, Salaar, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Satyaprem Ki Katha, and Animal are not changing theirs and will hit theaters as per schedule.