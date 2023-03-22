Entertainment

'Pathaan' aside, unmissable deleted scenes from Shah Rukh Khan's movies

Written by Tanvi Gupta Mar 22, 2023

Deleted scenes from Shah Rukh Khan's movies that we wished made it to the final cut

When the OTT details of Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan were announced, fans went into a frenzy as it came with the promise of exclusive footage that was chopped off from the theatrical version. Oftentimes, scenes are chopped off due to tighter runtimes, but they are just too good to be abandoned. Here are the deleted scenes that we wish weren't dropped from Khan's movies.

'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham's deleted scene surfaced online recently

Helmed by Karan Johar, the film left an indelible mark on millennials with oomph chemistry and incredible dialogues. But, have you ever felt the urge to know how Rahul (SRK) and Anjali (Kajol) became wealthy after Yashvardhan Raichand (Amitabh Bachchan) abandoned them? Recently, Dharma Productions YouTube video went viral on social media which takes you through Rahul's journey as he settles down in London.

If you are a fan, this video is unmissable!

'K3G' apparently had a cameo of Abhishek Bachchan

Released 22 years ago, the film featured an insane star cast. Dharma Productions' YouTube channel also released a video in which Johar revealed that yesteryear actor Waheeda Rehman was roped in to play Bachchan's mother, but she dropped out because of unforeseeable circumstances. K3G also featured a cameo role of Abhishek Bachchan but it was removed due to the exceeding length of the film.

'Om Shanti Om' (2007)

Let's take you directly to the award night in Om Shanti Om. Before the award function, there was a scene in which actors like Malaika Arora, Boman Irani, and Farhan Akhtar had bantered some really random things, that didn't make it to the final cut. In the deleted scene, R Madhavan says, "I am the SRK of South industry. But here, nobody respects me...!"

'Kal Ho Naa Ho' (2003)

SRK played the happy-go-lucky Aman who falls in love with Naina (Preity Zinta) but is unable to express his feelings due to his unavoidable conditions. You must vividly remember the iconic diary scene. There is a deleted version of this scene that apparently showcased Aman reading what was "actually written" in Rohit's diary rather than making up everything himself, as shown in the film.

Check out the alternate scene here

