Aparshakti Khurana to release his new single inspired by 'Jubilee'

Written by Aikantik Bag Apr 26, 2023, 05:19 pm 1 min read

Aparshakti Khurana is one of the breakout stars in Bollywood. From being typecast as the hero's brother/best friend to donning some meaty roles, the actor has gone through beats. His recent performance in Vikramaditya Motwane's Jubilee has got him a lot of praise. Now reports are rife that the singer-actor is set to release his next single inspired by the period-drama series Jubilee.

Khurana's take on the upcoming single

The upcoming single will have the flavor and texture of the golden era of Hindi cinema. It will be a tribute to the bygone era and its musicians. Khurana stated, "My next music video is also inspired by the 1950s era. It will be a tribute to the singers and musicians from that era who gave us some evergreen songs that we still cherish."

