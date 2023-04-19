Entertainment

Anil-Madhuri team up for Ajay's 'Dhamaal 4': Report

Anil-Madhuri team up for Ajay's 'Dhamaal 4': Report

Written by Divya Bhonsale Apr 19, 2023, 06:25 pm 2 min read

Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit will reportedly be reprising their roles from 'Total Dhamaal' which was released in 2019

One of the most iconic pairs of Hindi cinema's '80s and '90s era, Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit are returning to screens once again. If media reports are to be believed, then the duo has been cast for the fourth installment of the hit comedy film Dhamaal, which was first released in 2007. Here's everything to know about their reported new collaboration.

Why does this story matter?

Kapoor and Dixit have together delivered multiple blockbuster hit films during the 1980s and 1990s, including Ram Lakhan, Tehzab, Beta, and Pukaar among many others. Their on-screen pair has worked as a hit formula for Hindi filmmakers.

Now, reports suggest that they are set to cast in Ajay Devgn-led Dhamaal 4, which will be helmed by Indra Kumar.

Dixit and Kapoor will return to franchise after 'Total Dhamaal'

According to an ETimes report, Kumar has briefly informed the two stars about the script for the fourth installment. Interestingly, the two may not have been part of the first two films of the franchise but were cast in Total Dhamaal. Now, they are reportedly set to reprise their characters in the upcoming installment of one of the most successful franchises of Hindi cinema.

Everything to know about the 'Dhamaal' franchise

The first part of the comedy series, Dhamaal, featured Riteish Deshmukh, Sanjay Dutt, Javed Jaffrey, and Arshad Warsi in the lead. The cast reprised its roles for the sequel with Kangana Ranaut and Mallika Sherawat as additions. For Total Dhamaal, Devgn replaced Dutt, and Dixit and Kapoor were introduced while Jaffrey, Deshmukh, and Warsi continued. The same cast has been brought for Dhamaal 4.

More on Kapoor and Dixit's work front

Kapoor was recently seen in two web series - Hollywood star Jeremy Renner's The Rennervations and The Night Manager alongside actors Aditya Roy Kapur, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Tillotama Shome. He will be seen in Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Animal and Hritik Roshan-led Fighter. Dixit, on the other hand, was last seen in Maja Ma and The Fame Game.