Box office: 'Gumraah' crashes badly with no chance of return

Written by Aikantik Bag Apr 13, 2023, 10:46 am 1 min read

Gumraah has become a box office disaster and the film has not been able to breach the Rs. 10 crore mark in its first week. The Aditya Roy Kapur-led film received mixed responses from both critics and viewers. The film was in slight buzz before its release but the Hindi remake of the Tamil film Thadam does not seem to do well at all.

As per India Today, the action thriller earned a meager Rs. 50 lakh on Wednesday, taking the total to Rs. 5.40 crore. The film is also headlined by the actor with the Midas touch, Mrunal Thakur. Ronit Roy stars in a pivotal role. The project is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios. It is helmed by the debutant Vardhan Ketkar.

