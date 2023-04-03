Entertainment

Box office: Ajay Devgn's 'Bholaa' mints well on first weekend

Written by Aikantik Bag Apr 03, 2023, 10:40 am 1 min read

'Bholaa' box office collection

Bholaa is in the buzz since its announcement and the Ajay Devgn directorial has opened to mixed reviews from both critics and viewers. In an age, where remakes are touted to be a failure, Devgn has been proving it wrong. The film was a bit slow at the box office but has now picked up due to positive word of mouth.

The film is here to stay

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the action drama raked in Rs. 14 crore (early estimates) on Sunday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 44.70 crore. It might not have opened to the hype but it has raked in decent numbers. The cast includes Devgn, Tabu, Sanjay Mishra, and Deepak Dobriyal, among others. Abhishek Bachchan has a cameo in this Hindi remake of Tamil film Kaithi.

