Box office: Nani's 'Dasara' breaches Rs. 50 crore mark

Written by Aikantik Bag Apr 03, 2023, 10:47 am 1 min read

'Dasara' box office collections

Telugu actor Nani has created a niche for himself and the Natural Star is on the edge of superstardom. His recent release Dasara has been minting money left, right, and center. The revenge drama has raked in a huge collection on the first weekend. As per trends, the film is here to stay at the box office for long and shatter more records.

'Dasara' earned Rs. 13 crore on Sunday

As per India Today, the Srikanth Odela directorial earned Rs. 13 crore on Sunday. Overall, the project earned Rs. 58.05 crore. The movie received positive responses from both critics and viewers. The period revenge drama also stars Keerthy Suresh and Deekshith Shetty, among others. It is bankrolled by Sudhakar Cherukuri under Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas. Sathyan Sooryan has cranked the film.

