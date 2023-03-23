Entertainment

India box office: 'TJMM' dominates the scene

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 23, 2023, 11:09 am 1 min read

'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' box office collections

Luv Ranjan's Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar has been quite impressive at the box office. At a time when everyone hailed that "romcoms are dead in Bollywood," this film changed the conception totally. Even in its third week, it is earning more than its competitors. After crossing the Rs. 100-crore mark at the box office, it's raking in decent numbers.

Collections are increasing day by day

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the romcom earned Rs. 3.06 crore (early estimates) on Wednesday which is an 11.27% rise from Tuesday's Rs. 2.75 crore. Overall, the film's collection stands at Rs. 119.6 crore. The movie is headlined by Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor. It marks the former's return to the romcom genre after a long time. The cast also includes Anubhav Singh Bassi.

