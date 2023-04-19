Entertainment

'Adipurush' aside, films that underwent changes due to public backlash

Written by Tanvi Gupta Apr 19, 2023, 06:21 pm 2 min read

Check out the movies that faced backlash for their poor CGI and visual effects

When the teaser of Prabhas-led Adipurush was released in October 2022, it met with widespread criticism over its VFX. The team took the audience's reaction into cognizance and pushed the release date from January 12 to June 16 to improve the visual effects. The criticism over the VFX has reminded us of other films that faced public disapproval and had to be altered post-release.

'Sonic the Hedgehog' (2020)

Alike Adipurush, when the first trailer of Sonic the Hedgehog was released in 2019, fans expressed their dissatisfaction with the blue speedster's character design. The filmmakers had gone for a realistic look, which did not sit well with fans. The backlash was so severe that the film's premiere was delayed for a year. It did, however, save the film, which was an unexpected success.

'Cats' (2019)

Previously, the eponymous musical was remembered for its iconic song Memory, but after the release of the trailer of the film adaptation, its terrifying CGI cats became the talk of the town! The trailer was met with widespread criticism over the appearance of the cats. After the backlash, the makers released an updated trailer, however, by this point, the damage had already been done.

'Padmaavat' (2018)

Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Padmaavat's creative decisions upset Rajput groups who objected to the portrayal of Rani Padmavati (played by Deepika Padukone) and claimed that the film distorted historical facts. The controversy soon turned into violent protests, threats, and vandalism. Before its release, the film's title was changed to Padmaavat (erstwhile Padmavati) and makers also covered up Padukone's midriff in the song Ghoomar.

'Justice League' (2017)

During post-production of the film Justice League, director Zack Synder handed the film's responsibility to Joss Whedon. When it was released in 2017, fans were utterly disappointed with the final product and filed a petition to release Synder's original vision for the film—which was released in 2020. Among other reasons, the film was criticized for its failed attempt at concealing Henry Cavill's facial hair.