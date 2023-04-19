Entertainment

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Bhumi Pednekar-led 'Afwaah' trailer out

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Bhumi Pednekar-led 'Afwaah' trailer out

Written by Divya Bhonsale Apr 19, 2023, 05:55 pm 2 min read

Filmmaker Sudhir Mishra's highly anticipated film Afwaah is all set for its theatrical release, next month. The makers of the upcoming drama announced its release date on Wednesday morning. The announcement was followed by the unrevealing of the trailer in the afternoon, which garnered the interest of the audience. The movie will hit cinema halls on May 5.

Why does this story matter?

Starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Bhumi Pednekar, Sumeet Vyas, and Sharib Hashmi, Afwaah's release was earlier postponed due to technical issues. However, the film's got a new release date and its trailer has only added to the excitement around the film.

Afwaah is the second outing for Mishra and Siddiqui after their 2020 film, Serious Men which was released on Netflix.

'Afwaahein na, aise hi failti hai...'

A writer's (Siddiqui) life is under threat when becomes a victim of rumors for saving the fiancee (Pednekar) of a political party's future deputy leader (Vyas). One of the hard hitting-lines from the trailer is when Pednekar says, "One idiot tells something to another idiot who goes to say the same to 10 other people without thinking. This is how rumors are spread."

Zaan Khan recalled shooting with Mishra

In an exclusive conversation with NewsBytes last month, Zaan Khan opened up on working with Mishra in Afwaah. Khan called Mishra "an acting school himself," adding that any actor who works with him on a project, comes out as a polished actor. Khan also spoke about his equation with Siddiqui which the two developed while working on the sets of the upcoming film.

Everything to know about 'Afwaah'

Helmed by Mishra, Afwaah is jointly produced by filmmaker Anubhav Sinha's production house Benaras Media Works, and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series. The movie's shooting began last year in June and was mostly shot in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. Per reports, and as the film's title suggests, Afwaah is based on the issue of misinformation and rumor-mongering which is prevalent in today's time.