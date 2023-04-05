Entertainment

Abhishek Banerjee to feature alongside Amitabh Bachchan in 'Section 84'

Written by Aikantik Bag Apr 05, 2023, 03:53 pm 1 min read

Abhishek Banerjee joins the cast of 'Section 84'

Abhishek Banerjee is one of the most versatile actors from the current generation and in the recent past, he has donned some amazing characters. The Paatal Lok actor took to Instagram and shared the news of joining the cast of Ribhu Dasgupta's Section 84. Banerjee also expressed his sheer joy at sharing the screen with megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

Banerjee expressed his gratitude toward Big B

In the post, he called Bachchan Dronacharya and referred to himself as Ekalavya. The film is touted to be a courtroom drama and also features Diana Penty. This marks Bachchan and Dasgupta's third collaboration after Yudh and Te3n. The movie is bankrolled by Reliance Entertainment, Film Hangar, and Saraswati Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. It'll be a delight for fans to watch the duo on screen.

