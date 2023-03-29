Entertainment

Recalling Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra's alleged 'nikah' incident

Written by Divya Bhonsale Mar 29, 2023, 11:31 am 2 min read

Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra were rumored to be in relationship, though the two have always rejected the rumors

Often Bollywood stars have been paired with one another with gossip mills churning stories about their rumored affairs. Bollywood's two biggest stars, Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra have also been victims of it. There was a time when rumors about their alleged affair were at their peak. So much so, that they were rumored to have had a nikah in Canada in 2013.

How did it all start?

Their first collaboration came with the 2006 film, Don, only to return again with Don 2, which was released in 2011. Interestingly, they have worked together only on these two projects. It was after Don 2 that the two were often spotted together, giving rise to rumors about their alleged romance. However, Khan refuted these rumors and addressed Chopra as a good friend.

Dating rumors reportedly led to Chopra's boycott

Per reports, Khan invited Chopra to filmmaker Karan Johar's birthday bash in 2012. If that wasn't enough, he reportedly went to receive her and allegedly dropped a peck on her cheek which further ignited their link-up rumors. Miffed with this, Gauri Khan, along with Sussane Khan and Johar, reportedly boycotted Chopra, further putting a ban on Khan and Chopra's work collaborations.

Rumors about their alleged 'secret nikah'

Cut to 2013, rumors started doing rounds in Tinsel Town that the two allegedly held a secret nikah in Toronto, Canada. Per reports, Chopra's father was on his deathbed and wished to see her daughter settled. This is when the two allegedly got married in a secret ceremony. But upon their return to India, they went their separate ways.

'I think it's a little disrespectful, I'm extremely sorry...'

Khan was once again asked about it during Jab Tak Hai Jaan's promotions. He was quoted by MensXP as saying: "I think it's a little disrespectful, I'm extremely sorry about that. Sorry means...it's not directly because of anything I've done but the fact that she's my friend. She's one of the closest friends I've and very close to my heart and always will be."