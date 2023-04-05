Entertainment

Kichcha Sudeep reacts as #WeDontWantKicchaInPolitics trends on Twitter

Written by Aikantik Bag Apr 05, 2023, 02:02 pm 1 min read

Kichcha Sudeep will not contest in elections

Kichcha Sudeep is a superstar in Kannada films. Show business and politics go hand in hand and we have seen many actors becoming politicians in the past. Recently, Sudeep fans got enraged as reports suggested that he might be joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Now, #WeDontWantKicchaInPolitics is trending on Twitter and the actor has reacted on the same.

Sudeep will only campaign for the BJP

Sudeep spoke to the media and stated that he is not entering politics actively. He is campaigning for the BJP. ANI quoted him as saying: "I will only campaign for the BJP, not contest the elections." Recently, he received a threat from an unknown person who said that they will release the actor's private video. Police are investigating the matter.

