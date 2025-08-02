Microsoft pulls plug on Windows 11 SE, its ChromeOS rival

Microsoft has announced that it will be ending support for Windows 11 SE, the operating system it launched in 2021 as a competitor to Google 's ChromeOS. The company said it will stop providing software updates, technical assistance, and security fixes for the OS in October 2026. The decision comes just five years after its launch and highlights Microsoft's struggles to gain traction in the education sector against established players like Google.

Market struggle Windows 11 SE was a cloud-first OS Launched as a simplified, cloud-first OS for students and budget laptops, Windows 11 SE was Microsoft's answer to Chromebooks. The Surface Laptop SE, which debuted with the OS, was also part of this strategy. However, despite targeting the education sector with a lightweight Windows variant, Windows 11 SE never really took off in the market. ChromeOS devices continued to dominate classrooms worldwide during this time.

Past attempts Another failed attempt by Microsoft The discontinuation of Windows 11 SE marks another failed attempt by Microsoft to spin off a "lite" version of its flagship OS. The company had previously tried with Windows 10 S and the unreleased Windows 10X. These efforts show that the tech giant has struggled to make a significant impact in this segment, despite its dominance in the full-featured Windows ecosystem.