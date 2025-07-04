Microsoft ends operations in Pakistan after 25 years: Here's why

Microsoft has officially shut down its operations in Pakistan after a 25-year run. The decision comes amid economic instability and political turmoil in the country. Jawwad Rehman, the founding country head who brought Microsoft to Pakistan in 2000, confirmed the development on social media. He said, "Today, I learned that Microsoft is officially closing its operations in Pakistan."

Economic factors Microsoft's exit linked to Pakistan's economic instability Though Microsoft hasn't publicly commented on its exit, the move is largely attributed to Pakistan's economic instability and political unrest. Frequent government changes, high taxation, currency fluctuations, and import challenges have made it difficult for multinational companies. Pakistan's trade deficit for FY2024 stood at $24.4 billion while foreign exchange reserves dropped to just $11.5 billion by June 2025—directly impacting tech imports and investor confidence.

Political impact Former President Alvi recalls Gates's investment plans for Pakistan Former Pakistani President Dr. Arif Alvi weighed in on Microsoft's exit, blaming political instability for lost opportunities. He recalled a meeting with Bill Gates in February 2022 where they discussed AI and quantum computing among other things. During that meeting, Gates had hinted at a major Microsoft investment in Pakistan within two months but those plans were derailed by regime change.