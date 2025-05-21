What's the story

Microsoft is working on a new feature, dubbed "Cross Device Resume," for Windows 11. The feature resembles Apple's Handoff function in macOS.

It was unveiled during a Microsoft Build 2025 session, where Aakash Varshney, a senior product manager at Microsoft, demonstrated it with Spotify.

Though the demo video has been taken down by Microsoft, Varshney shared details of the functionality in his session presentation.