What's the story

Apple has released a critical security alert, asking iPhone users to disable the AirPlay feature in light of the "AirBorne" security flaw.

The warning comes after a cybersecurity firm flagged serious vulnerabilities in Apple's AirPlay protocol.

The flaw could potentially allow hackers to take control of compatible devices connected to the same Wi-Fi network.

To avoid these risks, users are advised to update their devices and disable AirPlay receivers in device settings.