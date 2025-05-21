Apple AirPlay bug makes iPhones hackable—Here's how to protect yours
What's the story
Apple has released a critical security alert, asking iPhone users to disable the AirPlay feature in light of the "AirBorne" security flaw.
The warning comes after a cybersecurity firm flagged serious vulnerabilities in Apple's AirPlay protocol.
The flaw could potentially allow hackers to take control of compatible devices connected to the same Wi-Fi network.
To avoid these risks, users are advised to update their devices and disable AirPlay receivers in device settings.
Flaw details
23 vulnerabilities discovered in Apple's AirPlay protocol
The security risks were uncovered by Tel Aviv-based cybersecurity firm Oligo, which discovered as many as 23 vulnerabilities in Apple's AirPlay protocol.
These flaws were also found in the AirPlay Software Development Kit (SDK) used by third-party vendors to make their devices compatible with AirPlay.
"Because AirPlay is supported in such a wide variety of devices, there are a lot that will take years to patch—or they will never be patched," Oligo CTO Gal Elbaz explained.
Potential risks
Hackers can exploit the vulnerabilities for zero-click attacks
The discovered vulnerabilities could let hackers execute zero-click attacks, remotely hack devices, deploy malware, and steal data without any user interaction. This poses a major risk to users' privacy and security.
To protect themselves from these potential threats, users are advised to update their devices immediately and disable AirPlay receivers in device settings.
Make sure you receive files over AirPlay from trusted contacts only.