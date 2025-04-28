What's the story

Apple is said to be gearing up for a major overhaul of its smartphone lineup, introducing a new "Air" variant to replace the existing 'Plus' model.

While earlier reports were based on concept renders and 3D-printed dummy units, the latest leaks give a more realistic idea of how the iPhone 17 Air could look.

The latest leak comes from tipster MajinBu, who posted an image titled "iPhone 17 Air."