Warning! An iOS bug is mysteriously reinstalling deleted apps
What's the story
A weird bug in Apple's iOS 18.4 is making deleted apps reinstall themselves on iPhones, even those that users have never downloaded.
The issue has been reported by a number of users on Reddit and Apple's Community page, impacting non-jailbroken devices without any third-party app store involvement.
Despite several complaints, Apple has not yet addressed the issue publicly.
User reports
Users share experiences of unexpected app reinstalls
Numerous users have flocked to online forums to complain about the surprise reinstallation of apps after deletion.
One Reddit user, identified as MoistCombination1991, recounted his experience saying, "After updating to iOS 18.4 successfully, I went to the app store to update apps. And to my surprise this Chinese game installed itself automatically."
Another user on Apple's Community page reported a similar case with an app named "Last war survival."
Additional issues
Unwanted apps include those never downloaded
The bug even seems to be installing apps that users had never downloaded, another user reported on Apple's Community page.
While some suggested the issue could be related to jailbroken devices or third-party app stores, all affected users have confirmed they're using non-jailbroken iPhones and only Apple's official App Store.
This further complicates the case and raises questions about the cause of this unexpected behavior.
Workaround
Temporary solution available for affected users
Despite no official word from Apple, there is a temporary solution for those affected by this bug. You can simply delete the reinstalled apps to fix the issue, though it remains unclear how often this would happen in the future.