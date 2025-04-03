Air India now lets you track your baggage using AirTags
What's the story
Air India has become the first airline in Asia to integrate Apple's AirTag into its baggage tracking system.
With this integration, passengers using Apple devices (like iPhones and iPads) will be able to track their checked-in bags in real-time.
The move comes as part of a global trend of airlines leveraging Apple's tech to enhance baggage recovery.
Tracking process
How to track lost baggage using AirTag?
To use the AirTag for tracking luggage, customers will have to set up the device by pairing it with their iPhone using the Find My app.
The AirTag is then placed inside the suitcase before checking it in at the airport.
If luggage doesn't arrive as expected, passengers can check its last known location through the Find My app and report it missing.
Sharing
How to share AirTag location with Air India
Passengers can also share their AirTag's location with Air India for quicker recovery of lost luggage.
This can be done via the 'Customer Support Portal' on the airline's app or website by choosing 'Baggage,' followed by 'Lost and Found Check-in Baggage.'
By submitting the shared link of the AirTag along with Property Irregularity Report (PIR) number, they can speed up the process of finding their missing bags.
Recovery
Email confirmation with bag status link
Air India will send an email confirmation with a link to track the status of the lost bag.
The airline's airport teams will use the shared location of your AirTag to locate and return the bag faster.
This new feature is expected to give passengers more control over their luggage and speed up the recovery process significantly.
Impact
Air India handles over 100M pieces of baggage yearly
Air India handles more than 100 million pieces of baggage every year. While most of them arrive on time, some may get delayed due to airport problems or flight connections.
As per LuggageLosers.com, which estimates based on social media discussions and website data, Air India has lost over 53,000 bags in just the last 30 days.
This new feature will give passengers more control and expedite the process of recovering their luggage.
Privacy concerns
Air India reassures passengers about privacy and security
Air India has assured passengers that it won't have permanent access to their AirTag. Location sharing will automatically stop once the bag is returned or after seven days.
Passengers can also turn off location sharing anytime, giving them an additional layer of privacy and control over their personal information.
The feature is available for Apple users running iOS 18.2, iPadOS 18.2, or macOS 15.2 and above.