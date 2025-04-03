WhatsApp's latest features can help you manage business chats
What's the story
WhatsApp, one of the world's most popular messaging platforms, has announced a bunch of updates aimed at enhancing the way businesses interact with their customers.
The features are aimed at streamlining business chats while giving users the power to control their inbox experience. These include user-controlled message opt-ins, blocking, and reporting tools.
With more than two billion daily users, WhatsApp is focused on making communication more user-friendly.
Features
User-controlled message interactions
Now, you have the power to decide how you want to interact with businesses. Either you contact them yourself or opt-in to receive messages through their websites, physical stores, or directly on WhatsApp.
The platform also clearly shows when you're chatting with businesses and lets you block or report a business anytime.
Feedback
Enhanced feedback tools for user convenience
The new updates also come with improved feedback tools.
Now, you can give feedback on messages with "interested" or "not interested" buttons for offers and announcements such as sales coupons or product updates.
Plus, you can toggle your preferences for these messages on or off at any time, adding another layer of control over your WhatsApp experience.
Business support
Targeted messages to customers
Along with user-centric updates, WhatsApp is also rolling out tools to support businesses.
A new paid facility in the WhatsApp Business app lets businesses send targeted as well as advanced messages to customers.
To avoid overwhelming users with too many marketing messages, the platform has introduced message limits ensuring all interactions stay relevant and helpful.
Quality assurance
Quality control for business messages
To ensure quality control for business messages, WhatsApp is mandating businesses on its platform to use pre-approved message templates.
These templates are strictly reviewed to make sure they comply with WhatsApp's policies.
Businesses can also fine-tune their messaging frequency and content for better engagement using metrics such as read rates.
Violating these policies could lead to escalating messaging restrictions, ensuring compliance with WhatsApp's guidelines.