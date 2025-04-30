What's the story

Apple has launched a new website, "Snapshot on Apple," to highlight celebrities and their work across the company's various services.

The site has two continuously scrolling rows of celebrity images, currently hosting profiles of 36 personalities including Drake, Bad Bunny, Kendrick Lamar, Dua Lipa, Serena Williams, and Matt Damon.

It provides an easy way for fans to see where they can find their favorite stars' content on Apple.