Apple's new website reveals all about your favorite celebrities
What's the story
Apple has launched a new website, "Snapshot on Apple," to highlight celebrities and their work across the company's various services.
The site has two continuously scrolling rows of celebrity images, currently hosting profiles of 36 personalities including Drake, Bad Bunny, Kendrick Lamar, Dua Lipa, Serena Williams, and Matt Damon.
It provides an easy way for fans to see where they can find their favorite stars' content on Apple.
Celebrity profiles
A unique feature of the site
The "Snapshot on Apple" website also provides a unique feature where you can click on a celebrity's image to open a mini-profile.
This profile features names and images of content starring the celebrity, with direct links to Apple's TV, Music, and Podcasts apps.
Essentially, these profiles are Apple-specific versions of platforms like Feature.fm or Linktree pages that artists use to direct fans toward their latest work.
Content access
Example of Zendaya's profile on 'Snapshot on Apple'
For instance, clicking on Zendaya's profile shows her being an American actress and singer. A "more" button gives access to her full text profile.
Below this card, users can find content featuring Zendaya like her role in Spider-Man: No Way Home, or her Podcast appearance on The Late Show Pod Show with Stephen Colbert.
This feature improves user experience by giving direct access to celebrity-related content on Apple's platform.
Development status
A work in progress
As of now, "Snapshot on Apple" looks like an unfinished product or maybe part of an upcoming app/feature.
The design and functionality of the website indicate that it is still in the works, with more features probably coming in the future.
This new move to create a centralized hub for celebrity content highlights Apple's effort to enhance its entertainment offerings for users.