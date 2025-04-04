Feeling burnt out? Apple's new emoji perfectly captures it
What's the story
Apple has released its iOS 18.4 update, bringing a slew of new features, including support for artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities in India and other countries.
Among the highlights is the addition of eight new emojis, including one that depicts a "face with bags under eyes," representing feelings of exhaustion and burnout.
This emoji will surely strike a chord with many users around the globe.
Flag adoption
Adopting new Syrian flag emoji
Along with the new emojis, Apple has also adopted the new flag for Syria, representing Syria's new tricolor banner after the fall of Bashar al-Assad's government last year.
The design features green, white, and black colors with three red stars on the center stripe.
It was first used during Syria's independence movement from 1932 to 1958 and later emerged as a symbol of resistance against Assad's regime during the Civil War that started in 2011.
Emoji approval
Collaborating with Unicode Consortium for emoji standardization
The new emojis were first proposed by Apple to the Unicode Consortium, the body that approves and standardizes emojis across platforms.
Once approved by the consortium, Apple and others were allowed to develop their own designs for these emojis.
However, do note that these new emojis are only available with Apple's latest update for iPhones, iOS 18.4.
Compatibility
iOS 18.4 update is compatible with older devices
Though Apple Intelligence features are limited to a few devices from the iPhone 15 Pro onward, support for iOS 18.4 is available for many older devices. But they don't support the new AI features.
To download the latest update, head over to your settings and click on General before tapping on Software Update to find an available update for the latest iOS version.