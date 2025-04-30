What's the story

Indian Air Force Group Captain, Shubhanshu Shukla, will make history as the first Indian astronaut to visit the International Space Station (ISS).

Axiom Space Inc. announced that he will be piloting Axiom Mission 4 aboard a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft.

The mission is scheduled for launch from Florida's Kennedy Space Center on May 29 at 1:03pm EDT (10:33pm IST).