India's Shubhanshu Shukla to fly to ISS on May 29
What's the story
Indian Air Force Group Captain, Shubhanshu Shukla, will make history as the first Indian astronaut to visit the International Space Station (ISS).
Axiom Space Inc. announced that he will be piloting Axiom Mission 4 aboard a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft.
The mission is scheduled for launch from Florida's Kennedy Space Center on May 29 at 1:03pm EDT (10:33pm IST).
Crew composition
Shukla to join international crew for Axiom Mission 4
Shukla will be joined by an international crew for Axiom Mission 4.
The team includes former NASA astronaut and mission commander Peggy Whitson, Polish astronaut Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski, and Hungarian astronaut Tibor Kapu.
Together, they will spend up to 14 days aboard the ISS conducting a variety of activities including science experiments, outreach programs, and commercial endeavors.
Milestone
Shukla's journey marks significant milestone for India
Shukla's upcoming journey to the ISS will be a major milestone for India, coming four decades after Rakesh Sharma's historic spaceflight aboard Russia's Soyuz spacecraft.
In the event of any changes preventing Shukla from participating, Group Captain Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair has been chosen as an alternate astronaut for Axiom Mission 4.
Background
Shukla's background and training
Shukhla, who joined the Indian Air Force in 2006, is a combat leader and seasoned test pilot with over 2,000 hours of flight experience.
In February 2024, he was selected as one of the astronauts for India's first human spaceflight mission, Gaganyaan.
To prepare for this ISS mission, Shukla underwent intensive training at the Yuri Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center in Moscow.
During the mission, he will carry out scientific research, engage in educational activities, and demonstrate yoga in microgravity.