Watch: Sunita Williams will discuss her extended ISS stay tonight
What's the story
NASA astronaut Sunita Williams will hold a post-flight press conference at 12:00am (IST) to share insights about her extended mission aboard the International Space Station (ISS).
The conference will be live-streamed on NASA's official YouTube channel. You can watch it directly through this link.
The event will also feature other members of Crew-9, Nick Hague and Butch Wilmore.
The trio (along with Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov) returned to Earth on March 18 after a groundbreaking scientific mission in space.
Mission details
Williams's journey to the ISS and unexpected extension
Williams and Wilmore started their journey to the ISS on June 5, 2024, onboard Boeing's Starliner spacecraft.
While the mission was originally scheduled to last eight days, they ended up staying for nine months due to technical issues with the Starliner vehicle.
NASA chose to add them to the Expedition 71/72 crew of the station. They were finally returned by SpaceX's Crew-9 mission.
Mission achievements
Accomplishments during the extended mission
During their long mission, Williams and Wilmore traveled more than 121 million miles, orbited Earth 4,576 times, and spent 286 days in space.
They conducted over 150 experiments, including research on plant growth, stem cell technology, and material degradation in space.
The team also performed a spacewalk to collect samples from the ISS exterior and engaged in educational outreach through ham radio events with students worldwide.
Astronaut's perspective
Williams reflects on her extended space mission
Williams was thrilled about the surprise extension of her mission. "Space is my happy place," she said.
She added, "Even when you're working you can do it upside down or sideways which adds a whole new perspective."
During this time, she also emphasized the rare opportunity to train on multiple spacecraft, including SpaceX's Dragon.
Return to Earth
Rehabilitation process and PM Modi's welcome
While Williams and Wilmore have safely returned, their rehabilitation and recovery process is far from over. The two astronauts are getting used to the effects of gravity as it pushes blood down their bodies.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed them back, calling Williams a "trailblazer" and an "icon."
He described their extended stay at the ISS as a "test of grit, courage and the boundless human spirit."