What's the story

NASA astronaut Sunita Williams will hold a post-flight press conference at 12:00am (IST) to share insights about her extended mission aboard the International Space Station (ISS).

The conference will be live-streamed on NASA's official YouTube channel. You can watch it directly through this link.

The event will also feature other members of Crew-9, Nick Hague and Butch Wilmore.

The trio (along with Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov) returned to Earth on March 18 after a groundbreaking scientific mission in space.