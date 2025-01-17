What's the story

NASA astronaut Sunita Williams has successfully completed her eighth spacewalk, bringing her total extravehicular activity (EVA) time to nearly 57 hours.

The six-hour EVA was conducted on January 16 with fellow astronaut Nick Hague. The duo stepped outside the International Space Station (ISS) to conduct critical repairs and upgrades.

The spacewalk began at 18:31 IST, with Williams and Hague quickly completing their primary objectives.