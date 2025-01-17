About eight and a half minutes into the flight, SpaceX's ground control lost contact with Starship, the world's tallest and most powerful rocket.

The company confirmed this in a post on X, noting that "Starship experienced a rapid unscheduled disassembly during its ascent burn."

The first-stage Super Heavy successfully landed back on the launchpad, marking the second successful "catch" of the booster by the "chopstick" arms.

The first successful booster catch occurred during the fifth flight test last year.