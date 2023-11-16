SpaceX to launch Starship rocket again tomorrow: How to watch

By Rishabh Raj 10:59 am Nov 16, 202310:59 am

In April, the first attempt to launch Starship into space ended in an explosion

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has granted SpaceX a license to conduct the second test flight of its next-generation Starship rocket in Texas. The launch is set for Friday, November 17, with a two-hour window commencing at 7:00am CT (6:30pm IST). As stated by Walter Isaacson, the author of Elon Musk's biography, "Starship is the most powerful rocket ever made. It's designed to carry 100 people to Mars."

First attempt ended in explosion

Measuring 394 feet tall, Starship is also the biggest rocket ever constructed. It comprises a first-stage booster, Super Heavy, and an upper-stage spacecraft, also called Starship. In April, the initial attempt to launch Starship into space ended in an explosion four minutes post-liftoff. Although the rocket successfully launched from its Texas pad, it experienced multiple issues during its ascent. The rocket did not separate as intended and began spiraling out of control, leading SpaceX to deliberately detonate it.

FAA's requirements for new launch license

Before issuing the new launch license, the FAA carried out a thorough examination of the improvements SpaceX implemented at its launch site, specifically focusing on the water deluge system. In September, the FAA concluded its mishap investigation of the launch and requested SpaceX to undertake 63 corrective measures aimed at averting similar failures and damages in future Starship launches. Environmental groups filed a lawsuit against the FAA in May, alleging that the agency hastily approved SpaceX's Starbase launch facility.

Starship's role in Musk's ambitions

Starship is important for Musk's aspirations of transporting payloads and people to deep space destinations like the Moon and Mars. The rocket is also crucial for SpaceX's increasingly dominant launch business. NASA intends to utilize Starship under an approximately $4 billion (Rs. 33,280 crore) development contract around 2026 to land the first crew of humans on the Moon's surface since 1972.

Starship is all set for the launch tomorrow

How to watch the launch?

You can tune in to watch the event on Space.com, provided by SpaceX, or on SpaceX's official X (formerly Twitter) page. Coverage starts at 7:30am CT (7:00pm IST). Backup launch windows are scheduled for Saturday, November 18, and Sunday, November 19, as per FAA advisories reported by various media outlets.