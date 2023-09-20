Elon Musk's Neuralink to start human trials for brain implant

Written by Rishabh Raj September 20, 2023 | 10:54 am 2 min read

Neuralink aims to develop an implantable BCI that can translate thoughts into actions (Photo credit: Neuralink)

Elon Musk's neurotechnology company, Neuralink, has received approval to start recruiting patients for its first human trial of a brain implant, designed to help paralysis patients. The six-year study will focus on individuals with paralysis due to cervical spinal cord injury or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). The trial aims to test the safety and efficacy of the implant in enabling people to control a computer cursor or keyboard using their thoughts alone.

Robotic surgical placement and FDA negotiations

To implant the brain-computer interface (BCI) device, researchers will use a robot to surgically place it in a region of the brain that controls the intention to move. Neuralink initially sought approval for implanting its device in 10 patients but negotiated a lower number with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) due to safety concerns. The exact number of patients approved by the FDA remains undisclosed.

Neuralink's progress and ambitious goals

Neuralink aims to develop an implantable BCI that can translate thoughts into actions, potentially controlling external devices like prosthetic limbs or computers. In 2020, the company demonstrated a working BCI that allowed a monkey to control a computer cursor with its mind. Musk envisions using the technology to treat conditions such as obesity, autism, depression, and schizophrenia.

Commercial use clearance could take over a decade

Despite receiving FDA approval for its first-in-human clinical trial in May, Neuralink was already under federal scrutiny for its handling of animal testing. If the BCI device is proven safe for human use, experts estimate it could still take more than a decade for the start-up to secure commercial use clearance.

