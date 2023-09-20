Amazon introduces cashier-less technology for clothing stores: How it works

Written by Sanjana Shankar September 20, 2023 | 10:41 am 3 min read

The new system uses radio-frequency identification (RFID) tags to track items

Amazon has unveiled a new version of its cashier-less shopping technology, specifically designed for clothing stores. The updated system, which is the latest iteration of the Just Walk Out technology, uses radio-frequency identification (RFID) tags to track clothing and other items. Customers can pick their desired apparel, shoes, or hats and simply leave the store without waiting in line to pay.

The previous system relied on ceiling-mounted cameras for monitoring purchases

The latest technology marks a departure from the previous system, which relied on ceiling-mounted cameras and shelf sensors to monitor purchases. That system would charge customers upon swiping their credit card when exiting the store. The RFID-based technology expands to products beyond what's on shelves or tables, making it suitable for clothing stores where items are often moved and tried on. With the new system, customers can even wear their purchases when they leave the store, Amazon mentions.

Partnership with Avery Dennison

Amazon has partnered with RFID sensor and digital identification solutions provider Avery Dennison for the new Just Walk Out technology. The system was tested at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington, during a few games at the end of the Seattle Kraken's ice hockey season that happened earlier this year. Following the successful pilot phase, the technology has been implemented at Lumen Field, home of the NFL's Seattle Seahawks.

How does the new system work?

Every item in the clothing store will be attached to a unique RFID tag. Customers can pick what they want and at the exit gate, they can tap their debit or credit card to make the payment or hold their hand over an Amazon One palm reader payment device. The RFID tags on the clothes and other items are scanned by RFID readers and customers are then charged for their purchase as they pass through the exit.

Increased sales with Just Walk Out

The implementation of Just Walk Out technology has led to significant improvements in sales. During the 2022 season, Lumen Field's first Just Walk Out store recorded a 60% increase in customer throughput, while total transactions per game doubled in comparison to a traditional concession stand in the same location. Before the end of the season, transactions per game increased by 85%, and total sales per game rose by 112%.

Over 150 stores use Just Walk Out technology

Currently, more than 70 Amazon-owned stores and over 85 third-party retailers across the US, UK, and Australia have adopted Just Walk Out technology. These locations include travel retailers at airports, theme parks, convenience stores, sports stadiums, entertainment venues, and college campuses. The RFID-based system for apparel retailers is expected to further expand the reach of Amazon's Just Walk Out technology beyond convenience stores.

