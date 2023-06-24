Technology

Amazon deal! LG Gram 16 ultraportable laptop is 43% off

Amazon deal! LG Gram 16 ultraportable laptop is 43% off

Written by Akash Pandey June 24, 2023 | 05:34 pm 2 min read

The LG Gram 16 gets 18MB of L3 cache (Photo credit: LG)

LG's Gram 16 is a sleek and portable laptop that can accomplish your day-to-day tasks including text formatting, web browsing, and more with ease. The Evo-certified machine packs a high-resolution display, a 12th-generation Intel processor, and a long-lasting 80Wh battery. For most buyers, it's typically a costly deal. However, with Amazon's current offers, the laptop becomes much more affordable.

Here's the price breakdown

The LG Gram 16 has an MRP of Rs. 1,51,000 on Amazon but is currently available for Rs. 98,990. Additionally, buyers can avail a no-cost EMI option on payment via Amazon Pay ICICI Bank cards. The e-commerce website is also offering up to Rs. 13,600 discount if you have an old laptop for exchange. These offers make the device worth considering.

The laptop comes with a magnesium-alloy body

The LG Gram 16 sports a magnesium-alloy body with a MIL-STD-810G rating. It has a backlit keyboard, a large touchpad, and a Full-HD web camera. The device gets a 16-inch WQXGA (1600x2560 pixels) IPS-level LCD panel, with 350-nits brightness, 99% DCI P3 color gamut, and a 16:10 aspect ratio. Graphics are handled by Intel's Iris Xe integrated graphics.

It promises Wi-Fi 6E connectivity

The LG Gram 16 is equipped with a Type-A port, two Type-C slots, an HDMI port, a DC-In socket, a Kensington lock, and an HP-Out port. Wireless connectivity options include Wi-FI 6E and Bluetooth 5.1.

The device gets an 80Wh battery pack

The LG Gram 16 is backed by a 12th-generation Intel Core i7-1260P processor, 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. The device runs on Windows 11, and packs an 80Wh battery which can be re-fueled using the bundled 65W adapter. On a single charge, the laptop delivers 20.5 hours of usage. It houses dual 1.5W stereo speakers.

How to avail the offers?

Head to Amazon India's website, search for LG Gram 16 and visit the product page. Now, click on "with exchange," and select the product that needs to be exchanged. On the checkout page, you can avail the no-cost EMI option provided by Amazon.