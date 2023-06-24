Technology

Samsung's 55-inch Neo Series TV is 45% off on Amazon

Written by Akash Pandey June 24, 2023 | 03:53 pm 2 min read

Samsung's 55-inch Neo series smart TV supports multiple voice assistants (Photo credit: Samsung)

Samsung is known for its feature-rich smart TVs and if you are planning to upgrade your home entertainment, check out the brand's 55-inch Neo series model, which is retailing with over 45% discount on Amazon. The LED television offers a vibrant display, outstanding viewing angles, and rich audio, along with a range of connectivity options. Have a look at the deal.

Everything to know about the offers

The smart TV has a price tag of Rs. 70,900. However, it is retailing at Rs. 46,990, meaning a discount of Rs. 23,910. In addition, buyers can avail up to Rs. 3,000 instant discount on SBI Bank credit card transactions. Amazon is also offering up to Rs. 5,500 exchange bonus and no-cost EMI options on the Bajaj Finserv EMI service.

The television packs dual speakers with Dolby tuning

Samsung's Neo series smart TV bears a minimalist design, with slim bezels. The device boasts a 55-inch 4K (2160x3840 pixels) LED screen with a 50Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, Film mode, ALLM, PurColor, and Contrast Enhancer algorithms. You can connect your PC, laptop, and mobile seamlessly with this television. It is equipped with dual speakers (20W) featuring Dolby Digital Plus and Adaptive Sound technologies.

It comes with three HDMI ports

The 55-inch Neo series smart TV includes three HDMI ports, a USB port, and a 3.5mm universal jack. The device also offers Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and multiple voice assistants as wireless connectivity options.

The device packs 8GB of storage

The 55-inch Neo series smart TV is powered by Samsung's Crystal 4K processor, paired with 1.5GB of RAM and 8GB of storage. It boots Tizen OS and features Samsung TV Plus, which provides free access to global and local live channels like Republic and Discovery TV. The television comes with Google Assistant, Alexa, and Bixby voice assistant support (operational via the remote).

How to bag the deal?

Head to this product page for the smart TV. Avail the exchange offer if you have an old television to exchange. Now, use the bank deals and complete the payment to place the order.