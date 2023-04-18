Technology

Samsung News app launched: How to download and use

Samsung News app launched: How to download and use

Written by Sanjana Shankar Apr 18, 2023, 08:01 pm 2 min read

The new app will focus primarily on news and podcasts (Photo credit: Samsung)

Samsung has launched its News app which would allow users access to everyday news from several "trusted" publications. The app is a revamped version of the company's "Samsung Free" app, which provides news articles, live TV, games as well as podcasts. However, the new app will focus primarily on news and podcasts, similar to Apple News.

Daily briefings will be delivered twice a day

Samsung News app will display daily news briefings which will be delivered in the morning and evening. Samsung says the news briefings are put together by "experienced news editors to bring users the top headlines of the day in one place." Users will also be able to listen to news and podcasts directly within the app.

Users can also customize their news feed

The Samsung News app also includes categorized news feeds. By means of the "Following" tab, users will be able to update their preferences and customize their news feed based on the kind of news and topics they are interested in.

Additional news sources will be added to the app

Per Samsung, the goal would be to let "users curate their ideal news consumption experience with a single swipe." The News app will offer news from a variety of publications, including CNN, Fox News, Bloomberg Media, Glamour, HuffPost, Newsweek, New York Post, TheStreet, and USA TODAY, among others. The company said that additional news sources will be added to the app in the future.

Who will have access to the new app?

Starting today, Samsung News is being launched, in beta, to Samsung Galaxy users in the US as an update to Samsung Free. Those who already have the Samsung Free app on their device will see the icon change to Samsung News, from today when the apps are updated. Other users can download the app from the Samsung Galaxy Store.

"Samsung News was designed to deliver breaking and premium news"

The feature will be available "on select phones," and in the coming weeks, "it will roll out to all addressable devices," said Samsung in a blog post. "Samsung News was designed to deliver breaking and premium news to the fingertips of Galaxy users in an easy to access format," said Avner Ronen, the VP of Product Development at Samsung Electronics.