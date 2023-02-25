Technology

LG introduces IMPRINTU portable tattoo machine: Here's how it works

IMPRINTU uses safe cosmetic grade tattoo ink

LG Household & Health Care has announced a portable temporary tattoo printer, called IMPRINTU. This printing machine uses a "safe, cosmetic-grade" tattoo ink, to print on skin and clothing, and its patterns last approximately one day. IMPRINTU is operational via the Imprintu app, which is compatible with smartphones. The brand will showcase this tattoo-printing machine at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023 in Barcelona.

Why does this story matter?

South Korea-based LG Household & Health Care is one of the leading beauty firms.

IMPRINTU is a significant leap forward for LG H&H, demonstrating the brand's dedication to innovation. It has the potential to disrupt the temporary tattoo market with its efficient printing and diverse design options.

The company hopes to stay at the forefront of the beauty industry with this new tattoo printer.

The tattoo machine has a resolution of 600dpi

IMPRINTU is a temporary tattoo machine with dimensions of (95x61x78mm), convenient enough for usage with a single hand. To use this tattoo printer, you need to first connect it to the Imprintu mobile app on a smartphone. Now, you can select image designs and print temporary tattoos. The machine has a resolution of 600dpi. It takes two to three seconds to make ready-to-print tattoos.

It uses "safe, vegan tattoo ink"

IMPRINTU is a quick and convenient printing machine, handy for users who want to get a temporary tattoo on the go. According to LG H&H, the tattoos produced by IMPRINTU are made with "safe, vegan tattoo ink," and they can last for around a day. The versatile machine is suitable for a variety of occasions. It can print patterns on both skin and clothes.

The printer uses LG's EXAONE AI model

IMPRINTU creates designs using EXAONE, which is LG's latest multimodal supergiant artificial intelligence model. The tattoo machine allows users to select from a wide range of design options, which will make it more appealing to a broader audience. To raise the user experience even further, LG H&H intends to expand the number of illustrations and pattern designs accessible via the Imprintu mobile app.

IMPRINTU will be showcased at MWC 2023

LG H&H will present IMPRINTU at the MWC 2023, where the brand is also expected to reveal the price for the temporary tattoo printer. The machine will be available in the second half of this year, first in South Korea and the US.