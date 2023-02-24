Technology

Google enhances Workspace apps with a fresh design, new features

Written by Akash Pandey Feb 24, 2023, 02:25 pm 3 min read

Some of Google's new add-ons for utility apps are now rolling out (Photo credit: Google)

Google has introduced new features and some design changes for its Workspace applications, including Docs and Sheets. These features include smart canvas capabilities, custom building blocks, calendar invite templates, variables, emoji voting chips, and more. In addition to the new capabilities, the user interface for Docs, Sheets, Slides, and Drive has also been enhanced. Some of the new add-ons are now rolling out.

Why does this story matter?

Google Workspace applications have entered almost every aspect of our professional lives. From Docs to Sheets, every utility app has been assisting users worldwide.

Hence, the tech giant frequently updates its productivity tools in terms of design and features. The newly announced set of capabilities will enhance the workflow experience, helping users boost productivity and accomplish more in less time.

Custom building blocks

Working professionals usually have to plan events, coordinate team invites, launch new projects, or create product-launch checklists. Now, individuals can tackle these tasks using smart canvas capabilities on Docs. The first add-on on the list is 'Custom building blocks,' which lets users create their own reusable components for common tasks (like project templates, checklists, or blocks of code) and access them from the @-menu.

Calendar invite template and Variables

The new calendar invite template allows users to easily collaborate with teams on an event invitation before sending it out. They can draft calendar invites in Docs through 'Calendar Draft,' which can be found under building blocks. Variables streamline workflows for broader communications, invoices, and contracts. They'll allow individuals to pre-define and dynamically insert placeholders such as "client name/return address" from a central document.

Emoji voting chips and third-party smart chip

Another add-on on Docs is 'Emoji voting chips' that allow teams to express themselves and quickly get alignment in a collaborated Doc. Simply use "@-voting chip" to insert your preferred emoji. Google has also added third-party smart chip capabilities, which provide direct exposure to more data across the Workspace apps. It pulls information/previews from third-party apps like Zendesk, Atlassian, Figma, Asana, Miro, and Tableau.

Add-ons for Sheets: Smart chip data extraction and more

Smart chips allow users to pull in context-relevant data directly from Sheets. Google has now expanded the types of information/data you can bring from across Workspace apps to propel your projects. Smart chip data extraction now allows you to pull in information about people, files, events, new date shortcuts, relevant locations, and finance-based entities (using @-mention_company/stocks, etc.), into Sheets for more streamlined project management.

Google has also improved the user interface of the apps

Google has also improved the user interface in Docs, Sheets, Slides, and Drive to further streamline the daily workflow. The tech giant has simplified the user interface, updated groupings in the toolbar, visually enhanced rulers/comments, and hidden the companion bar. On Drive, you can easily share, download, and delete multiple files at once. Search chips have been introduced to let you filter by criteria.