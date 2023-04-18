Technology

Xiaomi 13 Ultra debuts with segment-leading display and cutting-edge cameras

Written by Akash Pandey Apr 18, 2023, 07:42 pm 2 min read

The Xiaomi 13 Ultra supports 8K video recording at 24fps (Photo credit: Xiaomi)

Xiaomi has unveiled its latest flagship smartphone, the Xiaomi 13 Ultra. As for the highlights, the device boasts 2,600-nits of peak brightness, as many as four 50MP cameras, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, up to 1TB of storage, and 90W wired fast-charging. The phone has debuted in China starting at CNY 5,999 (nearly Rs. 71,600) for its base 12GB/256GB configuration.

Why does this story matter?

The Xiaomi 13 Ultra is the latest competitor in the flagship smartphone segment.

The handset is capable enough to take on the likes of Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, iPhone 14 Pro Max, HONOR Magic5 Pro, Huawei P60 Pro, and OPPO Find X6 Pro.

According to the specifications, the device looks promising and could be one of the best smartphones of 2023.

The device has 2,600-nits of maximum brightness

The Xiaomi 13 Ultra sports a centrally-aligned punch-hole cut-out, curved edges, a metal frame, an under-display fingerprint scanner, and an IP68 rating. It flaunts a circular camera setup on the rear. The device sports a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1440x3200 pixels) C7 LTPO 3.0 AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, Gorilla Glass Victus protection, and 2,600-nits of peak brightness.

50MP quad cameras dominate the rear section

The Xiaomi 13 Ultra features LEICA-engineered 50.3 MP (f/4.0, OIS) 1.0-inch main, 50MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide, 50MP (f/3.0, OIS) periscope telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom, 50MP (f/1.8, OIS) telephoto, and ToF 3D sensor on the rear. Up front, it has a 32MP (f/2.0) selfie camera.

The handset supports Wi-Fi 7

The Xiaomi 13 Ultra is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage. It is offered in 12GB/256GB, 16GB/512GB, and 16GB/1TB configurations. The device boots Android 13 with MIUI 14 on top. It houses a 5,000mAh battery, supporting 90W wired, 50W wireless, and 10W reverse wireless charging. The 5G phone supports Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.3 (LE).

Xiaomi 13 Ultra: Price and availability

The Xiaomi 13 Ultra is up for pre-order at CNY 5,999 (around Rs. 71,600) for its 12GB/256GB model. The 16GB/512GB and 16GB/1TB variants cost CNY 6,499 (nearly Rs. 77,550) and CNY 7,299 (Rs. 87,100), respectively. It will go on sale in China from April 21.