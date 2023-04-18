Xiaomi 13 Ultra debuts with segment-leading display and cutting-edge cameras
Xiaomi has unveiled its latest flagship smartphone, the Xiaomi 13 Ultra. As for the highlights, the device boasts 2,600-nits of peak brightness, as many as four 50MP cameras, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, up to 1TB of storage, and 90W wired fast-charging. The phone has debuted in China starting at CNY 5,999 (nearly Rs. 71,600) for its base 12GB/256GB configuration.
Why does this story matter?
- The Xiaomi 13 Ultra is the latest competitor in the flagship smartphone segment.
- The handset is capable enough to take on the likes of Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, iPhone 14 Pro Max, HONOR Magic5 Pro, Huawei P60 Pro, and OPPO Find X6 Pro.
- According to the specifications, the device looks promising and could be one of the best smartphones of 2023.
The device has 2,600-nits of maximum brightness
The Xiaomi 13 Ultra sports a centrally-aligned punch-hole cut-out, curved edges, a metal frame, an under-display fingerprint scanner, and an IP68 rating. It flaunts a circular camera setup on the rear. The device sports a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1440x3200 pixels) C7 LTPO 3.0 AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, Gorilla Glass Victus protection, and 2,600-nits of peak brightness.
50MP quad cameras dominate the rear section
The Xiaomi 13 Ultra features LEICA-engineered 50.3 MP (f/4.0, OIS) 1.0-inch main, 50MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide, 50MP (f/3.0, OIS) periscope telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom, 50MP (f/1.8, OIS) telephoto, and ToF 3D sensor on the rear. Up front, it has a 32MP (f/2.0) selfie camera.
The handset supports Wi-Fi 7
The Xiaomi 13 Ultra is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage. It is offered in 12GB/256GB, 16GB/512GB, and 16GB/1TB configurations. The device boots Android 13 with MIUI 14 on top. It houses a 5,000mAh battery, supporting 90W wired, 50W wireless, and 10W reverse wireless charging. The 5G phone supports Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.3 (LE).
Xiaomi 13 Ultra: Price and availability
The Xiaomi 13 Ultra is up for pre-order at CNY 5,999 (around Rs. 71,600) for its 12GB/256GB model. The 16GB/512GB and 16GB/1TB variants cost CNY 6,499 (nearly Rs. 77,550) and CNY 7,299 (Rs. 87,100), respectively. It will go on sale in China from April 21.