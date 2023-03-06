Technology

Vivo V27 Pro now available in India: Should you buy?

Written by Akash Pandey Mar 06, 2023, 11:50 am 2 min read

The Vivo V27 Pro has a curved AMOLED screen

Vivo recently introduced its V27 series in India. While the regular V27 model will go on sale starting March 23, the upper-end V27 Pro is now up for grabs here. Both devices share similar specifications but differ on the CPU end. Hence, they carry a different price tag. So, should you go for the V27 Pro or wait for the regular V27?

Let's take a look at the device's highlights

The Vivo V27 Pro has a top-centered punch-hole cut-out, a curved screen, thin top and bottom bezels, and an optical fingerprint scanner concealed under the display. The phone packs a 6.78-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) multi-touch AMOLED panel, with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 20:9 aspect ratio, and HDR10+ certification. It is available in Noble Black and Magic Blue colorways.

The Vivo V27 Pro gets a 50MP front camera

On the rear, the Vivo V27 Pro gets a 50MP (f/1.88, OIS) primary shooter, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, along with an "Aura Light" LED flash ring. For selfies, it features a 50MP (f/2.45) camera with autofocus.

The device has support for 66W fast-charging

Vivo V27 Pro houses a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 (4nm-based) processor, with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The phone boots Funtouch OS 13 baked on top of Android 13. Under the hood, it packs a 4,600mAh battery which can be refueled using the bundled 66W fast-charging brick. It gets 5G, dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, and GPS support.

Vivo V27 Pro: Pricing and availability

The Vivo V27 Pro costs Rs. 37,999 and Rs. 39,999 for its 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB variants, respectively. Its top-end model with 12GB/256GB configuration is priced at Rs. 42,999. The handset is now available for purchase via Vivo's official e-store and Flipkart. Buyers can avail Rs. 3,000 instant discount on the device by using HDFC, ICICI, and Kotak Bank debit and credit cards for transactions.

Should you buy the Vivo V27 Pro?

If you're a photography enthusiast looking for a mid-range phone with brisk performance and cameras, go for the Vivo V27 Pro. The bank offer makes it even more considerable. On the other hand, if the performance isn't a major concern for you, wait for the standard V27 model, which is slightly less expensive and bears similar specifications except for a Dimensity 7200 chipset.